Red Velvet’s Joy, a pioneering member, is currently turning heads. On ce again, the lead singer of the top K-pop girl group didn’t disappoint when it came to serving up vogue goals with her impeccable sense of style. Her most recent photoshoot video for Marie Claire Korea has gone viral, and she is currently ruling the entire Instagram world.

The official page of the K-pop girl band took to Instagram to share three sets of high-octane photoshoot video, featuring Joy in stunning ensembles by the brand. In the first picture, we can see Joy posing by a piano. She looked stunning in her sheer bodycon beige cutout long dress. She teamed the outfit with sleek straight hair and minimal makeup.

In the second one, we can see lying on the pink floor looking absolutely gorgeous in a sheer red flared gown. She teamed it with red stilettos and sleek straight hair. In the last one, we can see the photoshoot video, where Joy gave on vibes of a queen wearing a sheer blazer coat with a chic handbag and sleek hair.

The photoshoot was an exclusive release to celebrate 30th anniversary of Marie Claire, Korea.

Sharing the photoshoot video, Red Velvet captioned it, saying, “Joy with the #HMBD campaign to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Marie Claire Korea💚 The solid world of artist Joy, who calmly shows herself at any moment. See you in the March issue of Marie Claire Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Marie Claire Korea, JOY with #HMBD campaign 💚 Let’s Check out via March issue #JOY #RedVelvet #marieclaire #TODS @_imyour_joy”

Here take a look-

Soon after the video surfaced online, a fan wrote, “HOW CAN SOMEONE BE SO PERFECT?!!”

A second user wrote, “Happy Valentine’s day Joy my pretty biased”

A third user wrote, “Queen” along with red heart emoji

What are your views on this stylish brand photoshoot featuring Joy? Let us know in the comments below and for more such K-pop updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.