Red Velvet is a legend in K-Pop. The highly lauded South Korean girl cohort has ruled the charts for such last seven years with their avant-garde musical style. The group’s extended play, which blends different genres, helped them land one‘s first place just on Billboard Global 200. One of the most stylish bands around, Irene, Yeri, Joy, Wendy, and Seulgi, sported gaze ensembles from some popular global designers and never failed to astound us with their styles.

Owing to that, the leading member from the group Joy has now dropped in a stylish photodump on her social media handle, as she decks up in a Marie Claire grandeur. The diva decked up in their cutout sheer, divine white gown. The starlet took to her Instagram handle to share a photodump, dropping in moments of her different moods in the series. The diva gave us goals right away, as she exuded glam and divine in all the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she tagged the brand Marie Claire. For hair, the stunner decided to leave her sleek beautiful hair open and completed the look with dewy soft makeup look. Each dewy instance channeled Joy’s inner glow and beauty.

Here take a look-

Soon after she shared the pictures on her Instagram, fans came in ringing to praise their favourite K-pop idol, Joy. One wrote, “You got the best body on the entire KPop industry….no contest, nooo conteeeest…”, another wrote, “I’m here for joy’s dark aesthetics❤”, a third user wrote, “The most beautiful woman in the universe”, a fourth one added, “I love every pics of you in this shoot” along with love eye emoji.

