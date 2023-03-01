Red Velvet is one of the leading girl bands from the Korean Pop genre. The band has earned immense popularity and love over the years, given the members’ amazing performances aboard. The band also keeps their fans regulated and updates with regular posts on their official Instagram handle. As of late, the band page shared a super cute picture of Wendy on their Instagram stories, where we can see her all cute and pretty in her new bangs.

In the picture, we can spot Wendy wearing a cute yellow textured full-sleeved sweater. She completed the look with her short straight bob hairdo. Her cute bangs in front looked absolutely cute. For makeup, she decked it up with filled-in eyebrows, gorgeous pink eye-shadowed eyes and pink glossy lips. Posing with a cute intimidating pose in the picture, the star member of the group left us amused in one go!

Here take a look-

One of the most popular Korean pop girl groups is Red Velvet. Given their all-time calming singles on board, the group has earned their due rewards since being introduced by SM Entertainment in 2014 with the single “Happiness.” There are 5 people in the group: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri. The girl group has received numerous honours, including the Golden Disc Award, Seoul Music Awards Bonsang Awards, and many others.

Speaking of their online popularity, their official Instagram account has a staggering 11.9 million followers. But each of the 5 people also has their own distinct fan bases, so it’s not just their band that has gained notoriety. All because of their artistic prowess and incredible fashion statures.

Are you a Red Velvet fan? Who is your favourite out of all five in the group? Let us know in the comments below and for updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.