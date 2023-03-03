Red Velvet is one of the leading K-pop girl bands as of now. The band has come a long way with its deliberate soothing songs. Sometimes, preppy, sometimes electrifying, the girl band has managed to become the most favourite of all from the league, with time. The band consists of the terrifically talented girls, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri.

Each of the five members has earned their own separate fanbases. Prompting with high octane fashion senses to some amazing solos and group numbers too, each of these beauties has left fans superawed over time. That being said, the girl band has also bagged several accolades over the years, and needless to say, they were all worth it.

The official page of their band on Instagram also is quite popular with over 10 million followers as of late. The band page often updates their fans with latest happenings and concerts. As of now, the band page has shared some candid picture of Selugi on their Instagram stories, where we could spot the girl all cute and gorgeous in blue oversized outfit.

In the pictures, we can see Seulgi wore a stylish graphic printed blue oversized t-shirt. She completed the look with high knotted hairbun. Her cute bangs looked on point. For makeup, she completed the look with soft dewy eyes and nude pink glossy lips. She rounded it off with gorgeous sleek silver chain. In the first picture, we can see her posing with a victory sign and in the next with her own poster.

In both the pictures, Seulgi got all cuteness overload! Leaving us, fans superawed with her beauty. Check out pictures below-

Are you a Red Velvet fan? What are your thoughts on the aforementioned pictures of Seulgi? Let us know in the comments below-