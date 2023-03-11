Red Velvet is one of the leading K-pop girl bands, known for its solos and singles ever since their establishment in the K-pop genre. The band has managed to bring up the best as they can, with their quirky song numbers and more. The band has got some of the best South Korean idols in the group, with each of them earning love from the netizens all across globe. The band consists of five members Irene, Yeri, Joy, Wendy, and Seulgi in the lead and every other member from the group has earned a separate fanbase of their own.

As of now, the official page of Red Velvet has shared a picture of their pioneer member Wendy on their Instagram stories. The star looked stunning super cute in the white-black hoodie t-shirt. She teamed it with denim jeans, and her short silky sleek hair looked perfect, as she rounded it off with cute bangs. Her makeup looked perfect as she teamed it with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. The star posed inside the recording room, with cute hand gestures.

Here take a look-

The girl band has earned several accolades and appreciation from the netizens all across the globe. With their whopping number of fan following on their official page on Instagram, says it all about the band’s craze amongst the K-pop fans all over.

What are your views on the above look by Wendy in her casuals? Who is your favourite of all the five members from the band? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.