It’s mostly common that we only perceive of the big Bollywood stars when it comes to fitness and workout. How they maintain themselves, what they eat in a day. However, it’s not just the B-town stars though, who keep it healthy and disciplined to keep themselves in shape. The list includes all, and also the stunning playback singers of Bollywood too. Speaking of that, we recently got an insight from Sunidhi Chauhan’s workout regime from her Instagram timeline, and it’s giving us straight away goals.

In the video, we can see Sunidhi Chauhan all stunning wearing a sheer gym co-Ord set. She can be seen wearing a casual black graphic printed t-shirt. She completed the look with gym pants, no makeup and high sleek ponytail. The star can be seen pulling off some crazy workout drills at the gym as she vibed to the song DoobJa. Sharing the video on her social media handle, she tagged, “@salimmerchant @sulaiman.merchant @shraddhapandit @merchant_records @ifeelking #hustle #everysingleday #power #motivation #goals #life #nothingbetter @tmtalentmanagement”

The workout regime of Sunidhi Chauhan prompted nothing but power, rejuvenation and discipline, as we can Sunidhi already invigorated after the drill.

Here take a look-

Salim Merchant, taking note, wrote, “Fire fire fire! 🔥🔥🔥 Jal ke Doobjau ? What a reel ! Maza aa gaya”

Another fan wrote, “Upar wale aapko hamesa fit and healthy rakhe..god bless you and luv u mam.”

A third user wrote, “Sunidhi ji i am your biggest crazy addicted fan last sixteen years I likes your all song 🎵live concert”

A fourth one added, “Loved the song Doobja, the inner alert song mem … chauhan mem gaon arnia from”

Are you fitinspired by this video shared by Sunidhi Chauhan? Let us know in the comments below and for more such content stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.