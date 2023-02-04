While on their BORN PINK tour, BLACKPINK juggles a busy schedule. From their concerts to fashion shows, birthday celebrations, and soirees, BLACKPINK is a truly in-demand international act. The members of the group have already accomplished a remarkable 30 showcases on the North American, European, and Asian legs of their BORN PINK world tour, which got underway in Seoul on October 15.





They’ve used to have, on ordinary, two back-to-back shows each two days, but they’ve still managed to fill their little spare time with fun things. Jennie, a representative of BLACKPINK, has been living her best life while going on tour and winning over aficionados with her wildness and high end professionalism. And this set of pictures say it all, as the star member of the group set off for a wild roller coaster ride in Abu Dhabi.

Sharing the set of pictures on her social media handle, Jennie wrote, “And yes we ended up on the world’s fastest roller coaster 😉 encourage credits to @alisonmchang”

Here take a look-

The member has earned immense love from the netizens all across the globe, given her amazing work in their singles and also her stunning fashion aesthetics. She always keeps her fans enticed regularly with her posts on her Instagram, provided her amusing style and beauty. However, as of late, the star member of the group has been linked with BTS V, as the two were seen travelling together, and since then their dating rumours sparked world wide.

As for BTS, one of the leading K-pop boy bands is on an indefinite hiatus. RM, the leader of the band announced the same last year and have stated that they are focusing on their individual careers as of now. Also, they are slated to join their mandatory military service soon.