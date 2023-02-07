Blackpink Lisa is preppy like never in black bralette and denim shorts

Blackpink is one of the most popular K-pop girl bands from the globe. Known for the team’s amazing singles that they have come up with over the past years, the girl band has managed to earn a huge fanbase all across the country. The band consists of four talented women, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose. Each one of them has managed to earn their own separate fanbases all across the globe, and their Instagram counts say it all!

All thanks to their allure and engaging content on Instagram. While we all know four of them for their individual traits and versatility, Lisa being one of the pioneers has always been up on the edge with her fashion statures.

Owing to that, her latest photodump from her closet room looks absolutely grand. Lisa looked all preppy and cute as she slipped in her casuals. She wore a cutout black bralette teamed with high waist denim jeans. The actress completed the look with furry beige coat. She kept the look with sleek straight black hair with cute bangs. She rounded it off with preppy black high boots.

The pictures were taken inside her closet room, where we can see Lisa in her different dope moods. She shared a notorious photodump where she poses all swagger seated on her chair. She continued to drop in moments being seated on the same, channelising utmost swag in all.

For makeup, Lisa picked up bold dramatic kohled eyes, nude pink lips and blush cheeks.

We also get a sneak peek inside Lisa’s closet room, all packed with beautiful designer apparels. The star also flaunted her stylish black matching purse that she clubbed with her street style outfit.