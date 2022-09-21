The South Korean girl band Blackpink has now once again set the stage on fire with their energetic performance on recently released hit title track.

Well, the girls striked back with power-packed performance on the latest track Shut Down at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The girl-band appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 20 and gave an outstanding performance at the mega hit song and promoted their latest album BORN PINK.

For the show, all the four members of the group – Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo were dressed for the performance in funky and stylish outfits. They looked breathtaking in the chic ensembles.

Besides, prior to the event the band’s agency YG Entertainment announced that they will be appearing on the night show and will be performing on the title song of their album.

For the unversed, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is an American late-night talk show, created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and broadcasted on ABC.

Plus, this marked their first performance on a show in the past two years, since the group’s last appearance in 2020 for their first full-length album. In addition, they will also be making appearances on radio shows and a variety of programs in order to interact with local fans.

