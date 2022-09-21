BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have once again given way to dating rumours. Based on the leaked photos of the duo from Born Pink’s private party that went viral on the Internet, they seem to be dating.

In the viral photos, the K-pop stars are seen hugging each other and grooving through the night together. Apparently, the get together was held at a cultural complex in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, which saw some celebs from the Korean entertainment industry including actors and singers, which included BTS Member V, too.

Well, as speculations have sparked about BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s relationship, a Korean news portal reported that V not only attended the private party of the Korean celebrities but he also spent time with Blackpink members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Is BTS’ V dating BLACKPINK’s Jennie?

As we know, this is not the first time that V and Jennie’s dating rumours are surfacing the internet, often photos of the two K-pop stars go viral. While the duo hasn’t confirmed nor denied their relationship, their photos claim that they usually spend time together.

