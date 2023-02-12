Not only are K-Pop songs frequently addictive because they are performed by some of our favorite idols or groups, but also frequently due to the song’s catchy and rhythmic sound, jazzy and groovy beat, memorable and thrilling rap verses, angelic and melodious vocals, and the message and vibe that the song conveys and that we can relate to.

We will share a few of our all-time favorite K-Pop songs in this article for the reasons we’ve already expressed. This is not a rating, so please be aware of it.

Jealousy By Monsta X

While “Rush Hour” may have established its status as one of the best (likely top 5) K-Pop acts in the business, “Jealousy” functioned as more than simply a catchy tune; it also made an iconic and timely statement, which promptly cemented its status as an instant classic. One of MONSTA X’s most addictive tracks, with its catchy chorus, amazing vocals, fierce rap lines, and overall mood making it a likely candidate for many fans still listening to it now. It’s cool, energizing, and still inspires the same sense of amazement and astonishment as when you first heard it.

Wolf By Exo

The song “Wolf” by EXO is undoubtedly one of the best in the group’s whole repertoire and among the best K-Pop songs ever written. This song is one that we cannot get over and for years to come will still give us goosebumps every time we give it a listen. It has everything from the recognizable fast rap verses to the high note battles between BaekHyun and Chen and D.O’s incredibly smooth honey-like textured component that unites the entire song in a refined harmony.

Idol By BTS

There is no doubt that BTS’s discography is full of memorable and addictive songs, but “Idol” stands out for reasons that are simply beyond comprehension. Is it the song’s overall message, the vocals, the lyricism, the beat, or the iconic pop sound that everyone adores? We may not be able to fully articulate what makes this music so compelling, but ten to twenty years from now, many people will still be giving it a listen, just like we did.

Wannabe By Itzy

Not for any other reason, but rather because the song’s allegedly upbeat and somewhat encouraging message is a major factor in why it is so addicting and why many people can find themselves returning to it repeatedly. The sonorous vocal lines, lively pop beat, flawless delivery of the rap verses, and dancing with your hands in the air as you let go of your fears and uncertainties all contribute greatly to the attraction of this song. Additionally, you get a chance to attempt RyuJin’s famous shoulder dance.

