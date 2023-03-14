South Korean pop group BLACKPINK, which has only been active in the industry for four years, has quickly risen to the top of the list of the biggest girl groups globally. Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose are the band’s four well-known members, creating a stir in the fashion and beauty industries. Although it was tough to decide which of the four band members to begin with, we’ll start with Rose. The lead singer, who aspires to be a fashion designer, is the idol, setting fashion trends with her unique appearance.

Rosé is the stage name of South Korean singer and dancer Roseanne Park, who is of Korean and New Zealand descent. Rosé, who was raised in Australia but was born in New Zealand, made her solo debut with the publication of her album R. As the highest-charting single by a Korean female artist on the Billboard Hot 100, their debut track, “On the Ground,” peaked at number five in the United States.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is renowned for her flawless elegance on and off the stage. Rosé is a member of BLACKPINK from South Korea. Described as modern, feminine, and edgy, her style frequently features large coats, eye-catching accessories, and vibrant patterns. Also, she has no problem combining various patterns and colors to create a distinctive design. Thanks to her unique style, she has a devoted fan base, combining modern, edgy, and feminine aspects. She usually chooses her outfits based on current fashion trends and has an excellent sense of what suits her body type and attitude. Recently she appeared in a crop top and pants with a sling bag.

Blackpink’s Rosé Fashion Appearance

Rosé from Blackpink donned a white sleeveless crop top with off-white colored pants and black sneakers. She styled her hair in a middle-parting, two-sided ponytail with a bang on each side. She dresses up with a few rings and dark scrunchies in various colors. Bold eyeliner and matte lipstick in a dark pink color were all that was needed for her simple makeup. She carries a sling bag in black. She poses with her black sling purse in the photo series, displaying her fascinating stance.

Rosé from Blackpink once more appeared wearing a black and pink checkered sleeveless crop top, beige-colored pants, and white sandals. She wore a middle-part ponytail with a double-sided bang. She applied minimal makeup using black eyeliner and dark pink lipstick. In her hands, she is holding a snooker pool stick. In addition, she carries a black bag with a golden chain sling. In the photo sequence, she is seated at the snooker table with the black bag in front of her and adopts a candid pose for the photographer.

What do you think about Blackpink's Rosé fashion appearance with a black sling bag?