BLACKPINK, a South Korean pop group, has swiftly become one of the world’s most popular girl groups barely four years after their debut. The band is generating a sensation in the fashion and beauty sectors owing to its four notable members, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. Because all four band members are fantastic dressers, choosing which one to decode today was difficult, but we’ll start with Rose. The idol, a lead vocalist and wannabe fashionista, is generating trends with her unconventional appearance.

Roseanne Park, often known as Rosé, is a South Korean singer and dancer of Korean and New Zealand descent. Born in New Zealand and grew up in Australia, Rosé made her solo debut with the release of her single album R. In its first week; the album sold 448,089 copies, a record for a Korean female soloist. Its first single, “On the Ground,” was a huge triumph, reaching the top five in the United States and becoming the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, Rosé set two Guinness World Records with the single, the first by a Korean solo singer to top the Billboard Global 200.

Rosé of BLACKPINK turned 26 today, and who better to start the celebrations than her bandmates? On her 26th birthday, she posted a childhood image of herself on social media; scroll down to see her appearance.

Black pink Rose’s Picture Appearance

Blackpink Rose uploaded a childhood photo of herself dressed in white and multicolored floral attire. In the photo, she is standing, showing her fingers with a charming smile, and holding a milk feeder bottle. In the second photo, she posted a photograph of a recent birthday, one in a brown colored chocolate cake with ‘HAPPY’ letter candles and another in a white cake with fruit toppings and ‘BIRTHDAY’ letter candles. In the last image, she published a childhood photo of herself sitting on someone’s lap and drinking coke from a bottle. Blackpink Rose captioned her post, “26.”

Send your birthday wish for Blackpink Rose in the comments box. Please stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more information about your favorite celebrities.