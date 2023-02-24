Blackpink is a well-known South Korean girl group that debuted in 2016 under the management of YG Entertainment. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are the group members. Blackpink is recognized for its high-energy shows, catchy tunes, and edgy design style. In addition, Blackpink is noted for its bold and flamboyant flair. They frequently blend designer and streetwear labels and are not hesitant to try new materials, colors, and accessories. Each member has a distinct style that enhances the overall picture of the group. Blackpink’s apparel has affected numerous admirers worldwide, establishing them as a prominent force in the fashion business.

Jisoo, whose full name is Kim Ji-soo, is a South Korean singer and actress. She was born in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. Jisoo made her YG Entertainment debut in August 2016 as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK.

The trio swiftly rose to prominence and became one of the most successful K-pop artists, with hit songs like “Whistle,” “Boombayah,” “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” and “Kill This Love.” Jisoo is well-known for her strong vocals, captivating stage presence, and ability to sing in several languages.

Jisoo has been in various television dramas, including “The Producers” and “Snowdrop,” in addition to her singing career. She has also been featured in several periodicals and fashion ads, demonstrating her modeling abilities.

Jisoo has won several awards and nominations for her work, including a Korean Popular Culture & Arts Award for spreading the Korean Wave globally. She has also been recognized for her fashion sense and invited to various international fashion events and shows. Jisoo shared a picture of herself in a black mini-dress; scroll down to see her appearance.

Blackpink Jisoo’s Outfit Appearance

Jisoo of Blackpink donned a black strapless see-through mini dress. She styled her hair straight in the front with bangs. She applied bold eyeliner, kajal kohl, light orange colored with shimmering highlighted cheeks, and a dark red-orange lipstick tone for her heavy makeup. In the photograph, she stands with a curved stance, flicks her hair, and takes a low-angle photograph. Blackpink’s Jisoo captioned her post, “Such a memorable moment working with @voguefrance @dior .”

