The Korean Pop genre has been elevating with its amazing K-dramas, music bands and more. The genre has truly made it all along. Not just that it’s limited to their natives, but also worldwide. The influence is legitimate and we are all in love with the popular bands, especially. And when we talk about Korean pop bands, Blackpink and BTS always come in forefront, with all other bands from the rundown.

These bands are quite popular worldwide. But today, we are specifically picking up on Blackpink and their fashion legacies. The band has four beautiful members, Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. Each of the members has earned immense love from the netizens globally, all thanks to their lovely singles and of course, their fashion sagas. And this time, it’s Jennie and her stunning tour wardrobe styles, from the rundown.

The time Jennie startled us with her all-cherry red co-Ord set. She wore a beautiful heart-shaped crop top in red that she teamed with mini red flared skirt. She completed the look with sleek straight hairdo and tied it with a red ribbon. Prepping it up with bold makeup, the beauty looked all divine.



When Jennie picked up a stylish black and pink see-through top for her Born Pink’s Hong Kong halt. She completed the look with two beautiful sleek ponytails and bold makeup.

The time, Jennie picked up a blue two-piece, wearing a sheer bright sky blue halter neck with floral ruffles. She completed the look with creped powdered blue mini skirt. She completed the look with two hairbuns and bold makeup.

The time Jennie looked absolutely cute in her blue top alongside a netted mini skirt. She completed the look with denim shorts underneath, pink glossy lips and long hair.

When Jennie looked all divine in her off-shoulder vintage white bodycon dress. She completed the look with her sleek straight hair, blushed cheeks and beautiful eyes.