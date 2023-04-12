Blackpink girls are making new records every other day. The girl band is the world’s most popular girl band, consisting of four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose. And today, the girl band created a new record with their 2020 released song ‘How you like that.’

Blackpink Girls’ New Record

On Tuesday, 11 April, the girl band created a new record by smashing the old one as their song ‘How you like that’ hits 1.2 billion views on YouTube. The song was released in 2020 during the covid time. Celebrating the song’s success, the official Blackpink band account on Instagram dropped a poster of the girls dressed dramatically in black and the text written, “Music Video Hits 1.2 Billion Views”.

Reacting to the success blinks shared their appreciation in the comments. A user wrote, “the song that changed my life😭❤️”. The second said, “best and biggest girl group do it like this 🤷🏻‍♀️”. While the poster has pink background and pink letter so fans felt like the song hit 12 million views which is like a blockbuster record, the used wrote, “i thought it said 12 billion help 💀😭”. Another said, “I thought it was 12 billion. Almost shit my pants. 😂”.

Blackpink Girls’ Recent Records

The girl band started their world tour last year, which is still going on. And as per the latest update by the band members on Instagram hints, they finished their concert in Kaoshiung. The band’s pre-released song before the world tour Pink Venom also made a huge buzz by becoming the most viewed song in a day when released.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.