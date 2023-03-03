Sunidhi Chauhan remains one of the most celebrated playback singers from Bollywood. Her gorgeous, tender voice has always been our go-to to listen to. Given that, Sunidhi’s live concerts never fail to amuse the audience, given her charisma and amazingly talented voice aboard. She often shares glimpses from the concerts on her social media handle, and here are some of the most intimidating-

Wembley

When Sunidhi Chauhan dropped a photo dump from her grand Wembley concert on her Instagram. Looking stunning and grand in her quirky rockstar outfit, Sunidhi left us amused. She can be seen in all black wear. She wore a stylish black crop top along with mini leather black skirt and boots. Prepping it up with bold makeup, she completed the look with her wavy long hair.

Sharing the pictures, Sunidhi Chauhan wrote, “I AM HOME- WEMBLEY! Can’t believe what happened on the 26th night London!!! Wish it never ended! It was definitely the most memorable gig I’ve ever played at❤You were all so loving and giving .. I am very grateful to each one of you who came, danced and screamed their hearts out .. miss you already!”



IIT Madras

When Sunidhi Chauhan shared a reel from the concert. Dropping in glimpses from the concert as she gets greeted and welcomed by the organisers, the reel looks quite a business already. Sharing the reel on her Instagram handle, Sunidhi captioned it saying, “Fiyah” along with fire emojis.

Some more from Mumbai

Here are some glimpses from her Mumbai concert. The stunner looked all in the vibe enjoying while performing for her fans. She can be seen in a stylish crop top in black teamed with low waist trousers and sleek hairbun.

IIT Bombay

When Sunidhi Chauhan declared the night being full of insanity as she dropped glimpses from the concert. Looking absolutely stunning in her oversized white baggy t-shirt and boots, Sunidhi looked nothing but a grand rockstar.