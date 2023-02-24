Katy Perry is an American singer, songwriter, and television judge. She was born in Santa Barbara, California. Her birth name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, and she grew up in a Christian family and began singing in church during her childhood.

Katy Perry started her career as a gospel singer but later turned to mainstream pop music. She rose to fame in 2008 with her hit single “I Kissed a Girl,” which topped the charts in several countries. However, her music genre at that time was Gospel, which was very different!

Here Are The Top 6 Songs of Katy Perry –

The One That Got Away

Who could refuse to listen to a moving song about the one love they missed? So many people have an ex with whom they wish they were still together because they miss one other so much. A song about it, which Katy Perry quickly rose to fame after she composed a song about it. Furthermore demonstrated in the clip is Katy Perry’s potential geriatric appearance.

Wide Awake

While singing about love, Katy Perry is excellent. She sings about the traumatic side of love in “Wide Awake”: a breakup. After a relationship ends, how do you carry on? Where do you get the strength to do so? Because it is a true power ballad and a good representation of Perry’s range, fans adore this song.

Dark House

Katy Perry and Juicy J released this global smash. The song incorporates a variety of various styles. You can hear techno, rap, stairs, and hip hop by listening to Dark Horse. In the song’s accompanying video clip, she portrays Cleopatra, a legendary figure from ancient Egypt.

Firework

Sometimes all you need is to hear a song that will motivate you. Fireworks by Katy Perry is that. The artist hopes to create an anthem for those not feeling well enough with this song. Her point? Everyone is powerful and beautiful; you only have to discover the fireworks within.

Roar

When you lack confidence in yourself, play another Katy Perry song. The singer demonstrates in Roar how resilient she is in the face of opposition to her size. The video was a huge hit as well. You may observe how the contestant here defies the jungle and ultimately emerges as a major victor.

California Curls

Another collaboration with well-known rappers: Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg created a huge smash in this song. She sings about the stunning women found in the American state of California in California Gurls. You need a beach, sea, and sun for a wonderful experience.

