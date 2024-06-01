Katy Perry mesmerises at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash performing to ‘Firework’

As known, the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash happening on a lavish cruise has already managed to have some of the biggest names coming forward to perform.

It was only a while ago we reported about how Shakira was one of the names who was scheduled to perform and this came out after videos of The Backstreet Boys performing to their hit numbers from the party came out.

Now, yet another mega popstar was present at the bash in the form of Katy Perry.

Perry’s songs have been immensely popular with the Indian audience and a video, believed to have taken from the event has now gone viral.

Perry can be seen performing to one of her biggest hits, “Firework” thus engaging and mesmerizing the guests there. Everyone is grooving and singing along with her.

It has been reported that Perry has also ‘received millions’ to be a part of the cruise bash and perform.

Rocking a silver gown along with her musical crew dressed in all white, Perry definitely lived up to the hype.

For the uninitiated, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot in what promises to be one of the grandest weddings in Mumbai on July 12.

This is their second pre-wedding celebration after they had a huge another long week plan of celebration that took place in Jamnagar back in February.