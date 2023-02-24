Joy (Park Soo-young) is a South Korean singer, dancer, and actress who rose to notoriety as a member of the legendary girl group Red Velvet. She was born on Jeju Island, South Korea. Joy is a gifted and diverse performer who has established a name for herself in the music and acting industries.

Joy debuted as a member of Red Velvet in 2014, and the group soon earned recognition for its catchy songs and distinctive themes. She is also noted for her powerful vocals, dancing abilities, and bubbly demeanor, all of which have helped her become a fan favorite.

In addition to her singing career, Joy has embraced acting, participating in several Korean dramas and films. Joy made her acting debut in the 2017 drama “The Liar and His Lover” and has since participated in numerous additional dramas.

Joy of Red Velvet is noted for her stylish sense and has become a style icon in Korea. She has a distinct and adaptable style, often mixing and combining different styles to create her fashion statement. She is a style icon in the K-pop business, and her wardrobe choices continue to influence her admirers. She just published a mirror selfie image series of herself in a brown costume; scroll down to check her dress appearance.

Red Velvet Joy’s Mirror Selfie Appearances

Joy from Red Velvet donned a dark brown full-sleeved midi dress. Her hair was styled in a half ponytail with a middle part. She applied dark black bold eyeliner, pink tinted blush with shimmering highlighted cheeks and dark red matte lipstick to her heavy makeup. She only wears gold ear hoops as accessories. The diva has her nails painted in a light pink glossy color. In the first photo, she captures her face and part of her torso while looking at the phone camera. In the second image, she adopts a curved posture and offers the camera an oomph look. In the third photo, she takes a close-up of herself and smiles. In the last image, she covers her right eye and takes a photograph while looking at the phone’s front camera. Red Velvet’s Joy captioned her Instagram post, ” @tods .”

