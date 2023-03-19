Sonu Nigam is an Indian playback singer who has provided his voice to several Bollywood hit songs. At a young age, he began his singing career by competing in various music competitions. He was born in the city of Faridabad, Haryana. Sonu Nigam is an accomplished playback singer, songwriter, and actor. He has garnered several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer, the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer, and the IIFA Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Check Out His Melodic Songs Here –

Main Agar Kahoon

Sonu Nigam brought back the old RD Burman period for the popular song in which the man serenades the love of his life with the help of music director Vishal-Shekhar. Nigam, a major fan of Mohammad Rafi, revived the ageless charm of those songs.

Kyon Hawa

Even while Shah Rukh Khan roamed in clothes that complemented his surroundings, Sonu Nigam’s mellifluous singing made the film’s spectacular opening sequence. It’s the album’s most underappreciated tune.

Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna

In our opinion, recording this masterpiece for Rajkumar Santoshi’s film is the peak of Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman’s partnership. It’s tough not to cry as the music gets louder and the crescendo grows.

Saathiya

By filling the gigantic shoes of Hariharan, Sonu Nigam may have done the unthinkable by playing the title song from Rahman’s Alaipayuthey in both Hindi and the original. From our perspective, he may have even outperformed the original little. This is one of the greatest Sonu Nigam songs I’ve ever heard.

Yeh Dil Deewana

Sonu Nigam channeled his inner Michael Jackson to perform this song for Nadeem-Shravan in Subhash Ghai’s film as Shah Rukh Khan raced across the sparkling desert of Las Vegas, and it earned him his first Filmfare.

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi

To accommodate the novice Parineeti Chopra, the singer sang on a larger scale than usual, sounding just as smooth. Sonu Nigam added so much romanticism to the Sachin-Jigar song, as only he can.

Which is your favorite song? Let us know your opinion in the comment below