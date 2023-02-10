Nothing can really beat Blackpink’s fashion sagas! The quartet girlband has always been on the edge with their sheer fashion choices. Whether it’s their red carpet appeal or just their casual statures, the four amazing ladies from the group have been a step forward with their folios. Given that, Lisa, one of the pioneering has put up candid vogue magic with her latest post on social media, leaving us in absolute awe.

Blackpink consists of four members. Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo. The band was earlier on break, ought to focus on their individual projects. But now that they are back; they aren’t failing to groove Blinks in their ‘Born Pink’ magic.

In the pictures, we can see Lisa wearing a green oversized t-shirt. She teamed it with denim boyfriend jeans. The star member from the group teamed it up with sleek straight hair keeping her beautiful bangs in front. She completed the look with dewy soft eyes, pink glossy plump lips and blushed red cheeks. Posing with utmost swag in the pictures, she captioned the candid moments saying, “Street mood in everyday life that we dreamed of, Akmedrabi🖤#adlv #acmedelavie #acmedelavie @adlv_official”

Here take a look-

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans couldn’t help but come in to praise her for her stunning lookbooks in the pictures. One wrote, “keep engangement with @lalalalisa_m guys💗 the power of Lilies dont lie”, another commented, “so pretty and her aura is another level”

Blackpink remains as one of the most leading girl bands in the Korean Pop music genre. The band has managed to earn immense love from the entire globe over time. All thanks to their engaging music and bombarding fashion etiquette that they have put up on their social media over time.