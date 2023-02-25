Sonu Nigam is a well-known playback singer from India who has contributed his voice to numerous Bollywood hit songs. He started his singing career by competing in different music competitions at a young age. He was born in Faridabad, Haryana. Early in the 1990s, he made his Bollywood debut with the song “O Aasman Wale” from the film “Aaja Meri Jaan.” Sonu Nigam is a skilled playback singer, gifted songwriter, and actor. The National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer, the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer, and the IIFA Award for Best Male Playback Singer are just a few of the accolades he has received.

Here Are The Top 5 Best Songs Of Sonu Nigam

Kal Ho Naa Ho

Bollywood’s “Kal Ho Naa Ho” is a well-known song from the 2003 film of the same name. Sonu Nigam, a well-known Indian playback singer, sang the song that Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy wrote. Javed Akhtar wrote the song’s lyrics. The song swiftly gained popularity among music fans both in India and overseas.

Saathiya

The song Saathiya has become a favorite among music fans and is frequently performed at weddings and other romantic occasions. Many prizes, including the Zee Cine Award for Best Male Playback Singer and the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer, were given to the song due to Sonu Nigam’s beautiful voice.

Zoobi Doobi

A well-known Bollywood song, “Zoobi Doobi,” comes from the 2009 film “3 Idiots.” Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal performed the song that Shantanu Moitra wrote. Swanand Kirkire is the author of the song’s lyrics.

Suraj Hua Maddham

One of Sonu Nigam’s best and most well-liked songs from 2001 was Suraj Hua Maddham. Sonu Nigam’s soulful performance, the song’s lovely melody, and the deeply felt lyrics make it a timeless classic that never fails to move listeners. That is proof of Sonu Nigam’s ability and the significant influence he has had on the Indian music scene.

Do Pal

The Bollywood movie “Veer-Zaara,” released in 2004, features the lovely and soulful song “Do Pal.” The famed musical team of Lata Mangeshkar and Madan Mohan from the Indian cinema industry created the song. Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics, which Sonu Nigam and Lata Mangeshkar performed.

