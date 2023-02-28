Though today’s generation’s music is trending, and music style has changed, the old generation’s iconic lyrics and voices have a soothing feeling that no song can give us. Those songs with a special feeling and sung soulfully have a different place in everyone’s heart. Sonu Nigam is such a singer from the old time who often caught our attention with his voice. Love songs especially have a catchy and relatable feel. And if you are searching for such songs, you are in the right place. Listen to these songs below.

1) Saathiya

In the movie Saathiya this song is the title track. This beautifully set song features Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi. Legend Gulzar wrote these mesmerizing lyrics. Sonu Nigam nailed this song. His voice has a real feel which is undeniable.

2) Mere Haath Mein

‘Mere haath mere Tera haath ho, sare jannatein mere sath ho’ when Sonu Nigam said, we truly believed, and his beautiful melody melted our hearts thoroughly. This song is from the movie Fanna featuring Aamir Khan and Kajol. This song is one of the most popular songs even today.

3) Tumse Milke Dil Ka

Released in 2004, Sonu Nigam kept us singing with his song Tumse Milke Dil Ka. Undoubtedly he is lord of chords. The heartfelt lyrics and stunning voice kept us singing on a loop.

4) Do Pal

It is a beautiful song from the Bollywood movie Veer-Zaara. It was released in 2004, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. Sonu Nigam kept us mesmerized in his musical world. Listening to Sonu Nigam’s songs, it’s always a treat to your heart and ears.

5) Suraj Hua Maddham

Sonu Nigam once again carved a new love song, making people fall for his songs again and again. Such a megastar singer. This song was released in 2001 from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Which song is your favorite?