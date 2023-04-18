YG Entertainment, the agency representing Blackpink’s Rose, has responded to the recent dating rumors linking the singer to actor Kang Dong Won. The speculation was sparked after the two were seen together at a private party, following the agency’s announcement of legal action against those who accused Rose of drug abuse based on a viral photo from the same event. YG Entertainment has now addressed the dating rumors, but did not confirm or deny the alleged relationship.

The agency in their new statement has asserted, “This is YG Entertainment. Previously, we conveyed earlier that it is not possible to confirm the artist’s personal matter in regards to Rosé, but we inform you once again as indiscriminate speculation has continued. We reveal that the dating rumors reported today regarding Rosé are not true, and we would be grateful if you could help so that information different from the facts is not circulated.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.

The rumors of a possible romance between Rose from Blackpink and actor Kang Dong Won started after a group photo, featuring the two together, was shared by former Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci. The photo showcased several prominent individuals gathered for a private party hosted by Tisci at his residence, sparking speculation about a potential relationship between the K-pop star and the actor.

The group photo featuring Rose from Blackpink and actor Kang Dong Won, shared by former Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci, caused controversy after several individuals claimed to have seen drugs in the background. Although the photo was promptly taken down by Tisci, it had already spread widely across social media platforms, sparking concern and speculation among fans and the general public alike.