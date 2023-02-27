Shardul Thakur is one of the most admired and loved young all-rounder cricketers that we have in the country. Off-late, he’s done incredibly well for the country and well, that’s why, come what may, he’s always tried to delivered the goods in the best way possible for his country. Be it for team India or his IPL squad, he’s always doing wonderfully for the country.

Well, right now, we have a really nice and special update coming from his end. Shardul Thakur has now gotten married to the love of his life aka his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar.

We wish them all the very best going forward.