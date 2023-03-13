Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar’s beautiful Maharashtrian wedding ceremony took place on February 27 in Mumbai and was attended by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, his wife, and several other cricketers.

Before the wedding, photos, and videos of the music and Haldi ceremony went viral on social media. One of the most talked-about events was Shardul singing Zingat with friends and family during the Haldi ceremony. But now, a new video has surfaced of Shardul and Mittali after the wedding, where Shardul is seen making a gesture for his wife and receiving a standing ovation.

In the video, Shardul recites a traditional Marathi ukhane for his wife: “Bowling quick, run but run… Mittali is ours, the epitome of beauty.” The ukhane is a traditional Marathi custom where a groom recites a rhyme that ends with his bride’s name. It is believed to bring good luck to newlyweds.

Shardul’s cricketing career has been nothing short of remarkable. The 31-year-old has played 8 Tests, 34 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for Team India. As a bowler, he has taken 27 wickets in Tests, 50 in ODIs, and 33 in T20Is. Along with Bowling, Shardul also contributes to batting, making him a valuable all-rounder for the Indian team.

In the upcoming ODI series against Australia, Shardul has been selected to represent the Indian team. He is also on the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the IPL 2023 season. With such an impressive career, it’s no wonder that fans were excited to see him tie the knot with Mittali.

Mittali, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur who owns her business and has a startup company. The couple had been in a relationship for many years before tying the knot in November 2021. While their wedding was initially planned to be held in Goa, it was later decided to do it in Mumbai.

Shardul and Mittali’s wedding was a beautiful celebration of their love, and fans couldn’t be happier for them. With Shardul’s successful career on the field and his new life as a husband, it’s clear he has much to look forward to in the future. We wish the happy couple all the best!