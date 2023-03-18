On February 27, 2023, in a lavish wedding ceremony, Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur and his sweetheart, Mittali Parulkar, exchanged vows. Views from their wedding, which was no less than regal in scale, emanate unadulterated love. For the uninitiated, Shardul and Mittali, a couple who were much in love, got engaged on November 29, 2021, in Bombay. Since then, they haven’t missed an opportunity to make a scene in public by sharing mushy glances and appearances.

A few previously unreleased images from Shardul Thakur’s wedding to Mittali Parulkar, his true love, were uploaded on his Instagram page. The cricketer was seen in the glances sporting a richly embellished bandhgala suit, matching trousers, and a turban. His bride, on the other hand, looked stunning in a similar choli with buti work all over it and a net dupatta, along with a lehenga with silver embellishments. She accessorized her ensemble with diamond bangles, earrings that matched, a matha patti, a maang teeka, haath phools, and kadas.

Shardul and Mittali make a grand entry

We also came across some lovely views of Shardul Thakur’s magnificent entrance with his baraat. While entering the location with his friends and family, he appeared handsome. Yet, his bride’s enchanted entrance beneath the phoolon ki chadar won our hearts. As Mittali approached the mandap while displaying her lengthy veil, it appeared as though it were right out of a fairy tale. Look into:

Adorable Haldi Ceremony

In Divya Kanakia’s clothing, Shardul and Mittali’s Haldi ceremony exuded romance and enchantment. Shardul wore a chic white chikankari kurta pajama, while Mittali wore a lovely yellow draped saree with elaborate embroidery all over it.

Sangeet Ceremony

For their friends and family, Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar organized an exquisite sangeet ceremony. In the evening, Mittali wore a silver embroidered lehenga with a one-shoulder choli and delicate diamond jewelry, while Shardul looked sharp in a shimmering black pantsuit. At their sangeet ceremony, they were also seen dancing gracefully to the song Main Agar Kahoon.