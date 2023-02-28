Lionel Messi is one of the finest and most prolific legendary football players that we have in the world. For the longest time, Lionel Messi has been doing terrific work on the field and well, that’s why, come what may, through every thick and thin, Lionel Messi has always managed to become a hot favourite of football fans all over the globe. This year truly marks a special year for Lionel Messi ladies and gentlemen as he even added the all-important FIFA World Cup to his credit.

Well, if all that was great football fans, we now have an even better update for all fans and admirers of Lionel Messi. The man has now gone ahead the likes of Khlian Mbappe to become the FIFA Best Men’s Player. He bagged the award and the news has made all his fans immensely happy.

