Do you frequently watch football? Are you a huge Lionel Messi fan? Next, you can take a Lionel Messi quiz. Lionel Messi, a player for Barcelona who has won numerous championships since he began playing, is considered one of the best players in the world. A lot of people agree that Lionel Messi is one of the finest football players to ever play the game. He is renowned for being both a prolific goal scorer and an inventive playmaker. Messi has essentially accomplished everything in the sport that is possible, and he shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

1. What is the real name of Lionel Messi?

Lionel Andres Messi

Luis Lionel Andres Messi

Luis Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi

2.Which nation did Messi come from?

China

Argentina

India

Canada

3.Which jersey number does Lionel Messi wear?

10

18

23

54

4.What team did young Lionel Messi play for?

Ac Millen

Newell’s Old Boys

Team Argentina

None

5.Messi first studied to become an astronaut because he wanted to do it.

True

False

6.What is the name of Messi’s national team?

Argentina

Brazil

India

Spain

7.Messi has only ever played for FC Barcelona during his professional career.

True

False

8.Which superhero is Messi’s favourite?

Antman

Thor

Ironman

Superman

9.What city did Messi grow up in?

France

South America

Europe

Uk

10. At the 2008 Olympics, Messi and Argentina took home the gold medal. In the gold medal match, who did they defeat?

France

Spain

Nigeria

India

