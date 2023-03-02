Lionel Messi is one of the finest and most admired footballers that we have in the world at present. Be it for Argentina or his longest stint with Barcelona FC and now PSG, he’s been winning the hearts of everyone with his magical skills on the football field. While he had achieved almost everything in his career in all these years, one thing that happened very recently is his FIFA World Cup win. While the celebrations for the Argentina football team and Lionel Messi ended long back, seems like Lionel Messi is still in a mood to continue the celebration ladies and gentlemen.

Well, as per the latest media reports in Sports News, Lionel Messi has reportedly given each and every member of his FIFA World Cup 2022 team and support staff a gold iPhone as a gift. For the unversed, the 35 iPhones, each made of 24-carat gold and valued at a humongous range of €175,000 (approximately 1.7 crores) reportedly features the Argentinian emblem engraved in them along with the names of the players and their respective numbers on all their devices. With their latest victory, Argentina secured their third championship title by defeating France.

