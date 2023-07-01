ADVERTISEMENT
R Ashwin Not Satisfied With World Cup 2023 Schedule, Here's Why

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, R Ashwin talked about being unsatisfied with the World Cup schedule. Read more to know the reason

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Jul,2023 17:00:53
The International Cricket Council announced the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule earlier this week. The World Cup will begin with England vs. New Zealand match on 5th October in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. On the other hand, the Indian team will begin the campaign on 8th October against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. And the most anticipated match against rival India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on 15th October in Ahmedabad.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his wish about the match timing. As per the reports, the majority of games will begin at 2 pm IST. However, the spinner wanted that the match should start earlier to remove the dew factor.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “…one thing that I wished for when it comes to the timing of the tournament didn’t materialize. I wanted all the games to start at 11.30 AM or 12 PM to completely negate the dew factor. See, this World Cup will take place in October.”

Also, “Will there be a chance of dew during this time? Usually, the World Cup won’t take place during this period. Even in 2011, it took place just before the summer. It started in Feb and ended in the first week of April, and later, we had the IPL that year.”

