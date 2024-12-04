Sachin Tendulkar Announces Daughter Sara’s Appointment As Director Of STF

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has announced that his daughter, Sara Tendulkar, has been appointed as the Director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF). The foundation, which works to improve the lives of children through healthcare, sports, and education, was established by Tendulkar and his wife, Dr. Anjali Tendulkar, in September 2019.

In a social media post shared on Wednesday, Tendulkar expressed his pride, stating, “I’m overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation as Director.” He also highlighted Sara’s educational background, noting her Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. He remarked, “As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle.”

Sara Tendulkar, 27, has long been involved in charitable causes and has grown a strong following on social media, where she currently boasts over 7.3 million Instagram followers. The foundation, which focuses on initiatives like providing healthcare for children born with cleft lip and palate impairments, holds a special place in Sara’s heart as the eldest child of the Tendulkars.

Notably, the Tendulkars celebrated this year’s Diwali with the STF team, highlighting the family’s commitment to the foundation’s mission. Anjali Tendulkar, a paediatrician and philanthropist, also serves as a director of the foundation.

The STF continues to focus on empowering children, with Sara now playing a pivotal role in driving its goals forward. Her appointment as Director, in a non-board-member capacity, reflects her deep commitment to the foundation’s work, and her professional journey is set to inspire others as she combines her global educational experiences with her passion for giving back to society.