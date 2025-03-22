Shoaib Malik’s wife Sana Javed faces immense backlash over comments on Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistani actress Sana Javed is once again the focus of online criticism, this time over an interaction with cricketer Sarfaraz Ahmed during a television appearance. A clip from the live show has been widely shared on social media, leading to a heated discussion among fans.

During a game segment on the show, Sarfaraz took a measured approach while playing, which prompted Sana to make a remark about his style. She likened his way of speaking to that of a wound-up toy, adding exaggerated expressions to her words. Sarfaraz responded by saying he played in the manner expected of him, to which Sana replied that she had the freedom to play as she wished with her husband.

This exchange did not go unnoticed, and soon, social media was filled with reactions. Many viewers felt her remarks were inappropriate, interpreting them as a lack of respect toward the cricketer. Several users criticized her behavior, with some suggesting that she should not be invited to such programs in the future.

The discussion surrounding Sana Javed has intensified since her marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik, with online users frequently commenting on her personal life. This time, however, the controversy stemmed from her words on the show rather than past associations. The backlash has grown as Sarfaraz’s supporters joined in, expressing disappointment over how he was addressed.

While Sana has not responded to the criticism, the debate continues online, with contrasting opinions emerging. Some argue that her comments were harmless banter, while others maintain that they were unnecessary.