Sports | News

Nawal Saeed went on to make a big claim, though in a cryptic manner that she would receive flirty DM's (direct messages) from Malik. During an interview on Pakistani chat show, Life Green Hai, Saeed talked about receiving flirty texts from several Pakistani cricketers, including some married ones.

Ever since former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik went on to put the image of his marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed – it created a stir on all fronts. Trolling, foul words, incessant support towards Malik’s ex-wife and Indian tennis legend, Sania Mirza and several other things – it was a whirlwind of developments taking place.

Now once again, another Pakistani actress, Nawal Saeed went on to make a big claim, though in a cryptic manner that she would receive flirty DM’s (direct messages) from Malik. During an interview on Pakistani chat show, Life Green Hai, Saeed talked about receiving flirty texts from several Pakistani cricketers, including some married ones.

When asked if she was talking about Shoaib Malik, who recently married Sana Javed, Nawal laughed and said that she forgot the name. When asked about the context of the messages, Nawal said, “I don’t want to talk about it.”

When it comes to Malik, the man has chosen to remain quiet about it and not respond but it seems Javed is making a statement, albeit not directly. Javed took to Instagram and posted stories where she clicked her husband on what appears to be their dinner date-

Not just that, a while ago, when Malik posted a series of images in the same attire from that evening on his Instagram, Javed couldn’t help but drool over Malik as she commented, ‘Hero’ with a red heart emoji-

As known, Malik and Javed married earlier this year and the former made an official announcement through Instagram on January 20. This is his third marriage after having married Ayesha Siddiqui for eight years before parting ways in 2010. His second marriage was with Sania Mirza, where they married in 2010 and divorced each other last year in 2023.