Ethereal Beauty: Sania Mirza Flaunts Flawless Style In An Olive Green Kurta Set; See Pics

Sania Mirza is a well-known Indian tennis player who has made substantial contributions to the sport at national and international levels. She has influenced Indian tennis, and her contributions to the sport have made her a recognized personality whose accomplishments continue to inspire young athletes in India and worldwide. She is well-known for her personal style and fashion sense. She attends events and public appearances in traditional and contemporary attire, displaying elegance and cultural pride. The sports player has not been playing since then, but her social media presence keeps her on-trend. Today, she appeared in an olive green kurta set as part of her flawless fashion selections, prioritizing comfort and elegance.

Sania Mirza’s Olive Green Kurta Set Appearance-

The sports player looked elegant in an olive green kurta set and posted a picture series on Instagram. The diva donned an olive green round neckline with copper work embroidered round neckline with straight little breast line cut, ¾ length sleeves, flared with cut-out embroidered short kurta, plain dhoti style pants, and paired with matching dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle. The actress opted for heavy base makeup with brown and black eyes, peach shimmery highlighted cheeks, and brown creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a gold necklace, purple and blue stones studded long earrings, ear studs, a diamond nose pin, a gold bracelet, and a wristwatch paired with beige heels. In the pictures, she shows her traditional outfit with an elegant appearance.

