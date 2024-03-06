Chocolate Cakes-Mirror Selfie: Inside Sania Mirza’s Fun-filled And Cosy Vacation With Family

Sania Mirza, the legendary Tennis player, is known for her prowess on the tennis court. She is also a passionate travel enthusiast. Off the court, the tennis player loves to explore the world, sharing glimpses of her adventures on social media. From scenic landscapes to vibrant cultures, Sania’s travel diaries are a sign of her love for exploration. This time, Sania is enjoying her vacation with her family members. Let’s take a look below.

On Monday, Sania dropped photos sharing glimpses of her vacation with family. In the photos, the tennis player can be seen enjoying herself to the fullest. From taking mirror selfies to gyming and treating her sweet tooth with chocolate cake, she has great fun. What inspired us is Sania’s dedication to fitness, even during her vacation.

That’s not all! Sania also posed with her sister Anam’s daughter, Dua Mirza. With their adorable photos, it seems the masi-daughter duo shares a great bond. She also took mirror selfies with her son Izhaan. There were others also for the vacation, and these wholesome photos are a treat to the eyes. It was the perfect vacation and also much needed. This vacation looks perfect with her beautiful outfits throughout her two-week trip.

Did you like Sania Mirza’s vacation diaries? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.