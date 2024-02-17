Sania Mirza Is A Vision In Traditionally Crafted Anarkali Suit, Take A Look

The world-famous Tennis player Sania Mirza has been going through a lot after her divorce from her ex-husband, Shoaib Malik. However, the sportswoman stands strong and always surprises her fans with her social media presence. She has been enjoying the realms of fashion in different outfits and looks, and the latest one in the closet is an Anarkali suit.

Sania Mirza’s Anarkali Suit

Sania wore a beautiful blue Anarkali suit, embracing her desi side. The outfit has a traditionally crafted Anarkali kurta with floral and artistic prints, symbolizing the essence of culture and heritage. The long ghera and sparkling touch give her a wow appearance. She pairs her look with a matching churidar and a sky blue plain dupatta crafted with beautiful lace around the edges.

This blue Anarkali epitomizes the rich culture and Indian fashion. The Tennis player styles this royal look with the beautiful pearl and motif embellished choker with matching stud earrings. She tied her hair in a sleek bun to highlight her overall appearance. The bold black eye shadow accentuates her beautiful eyes while the rosy cheeks and glossy cherry lips give her ethereal charm. She adorns her look with a beautiful smile that steals our hearts beautifully.

Did you like Sania Mirza’s desi look in Anarkali suit? Please share your thoughts in the comments.