Sania Mirza Shares Cryptic Post On How Marriage And Divorce Are Equally Hard, Check Out

Tennis star Sania Mirza’s personal life has once again become the talk of the town after her cryptic post shared by her. In 2022, rumors were that Sania was headed for a split with Shoaib. The rumors started after the news broke that the duo was having issues in their personal life. However, Sania Mirza was living with her son in Dubai. The couple celebrated their son’s birthday together, and the rumors died after the couple made appearances together on the Mirza Malik Show. But now Sania Mirza’s latest social media posts have fuelled the rumors.

Sania Mirza’s Cryptic Post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sania Mirza shared a post from Instagram handle @healing_out.loud. In the post says, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard.

Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard.

Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard.

Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard.

Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Not only that, but Sania Mirza has also deleted all the posts with her husband, Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza married Shoaib Malik in 2010, and after eight years, their first child, a baby boy named Izhaan, was born in 2018. The couple lives in Dubai. And there were rumors that Shoaib was having an affair with actress and model Ayesha Omar. But later, she clarified that she is not interested in a married man.

