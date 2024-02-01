Sania Mirza’s Satin Shirt With Straight Fit Pants Is Must-have Office Look, Take Cues

We often find ourselves confused about what we wear to the office and how to be stylish yet look formal. Well, the world-famous Tennis player Sania Mirza is here to rescue you with her latest style in a satin shirt paired with straight-fit pants. So, let’s look at how she styles her look in these classy outfits.

Sania Mirza’s Classy Glam

Though Sania has nothing to do with the fashion world, the Tennis player often slays her look in different ensembles, including Western and Indian outfits. However, she pulls off a classy look to steal from officegoers in the latest pictures. The sports player wore a popping pink satin shirt with high-waist beige straight-fit pants. The simple outfit with the shiny texture and attractive contrasting colors looks wow. With this glam, Sania balances style and simplicity. Indeed, it is a must-have combo for office-goers.

Talking about her accessorizing. The Tennis player kept it minimal yet captivating with a soft curl hairstyle. The bold black eyeliner suited her look. Her rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips add an extra dose of sophistication. Not to forget to mention the sparkle of golden hoop earrings that steals our attention. At the same time, the nude toe-point heels complete her overall appearance. As Sania says in her caption, “Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink,” well, with this look, it’s true.

