Shoaib Malik talks about co-parenting son, Izhaan with ex-wife, Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik officially parted ways in January 2024 after 14 years of marriage. While they continue to co-parent their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, Sania has primary custody. Shoaib, who frequently faces questions about his presence in Izhaan’s life, recently spoke about their bond.

During a television appearance in Pakistan, Shoaib described his relationship with Izhaan as more of a friendship rather than a traditional father-son connection. He shared that Izhaan often calls him “bro,” and he sometimes responds in the same way. Shoaib mentioned that he makes it a priority to visit Dubai twice a month, ensuring that he personally takes Izhaan to school and picks him up during his stay.

He also emphasized that sports play an important role in their time together. He stays engaged in Izhaan’s daily life through regular video calls, where they discuss various things and maintain communication despite the physical distance.

Meanwhile, Shoaib’s marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed in January 2024 attracted public attention and mixed reactions. Reports indicate that his separation from Sania was through khula, a right in Islamic law that allows a woman to divorce her husband.

Sania, on the other hand, remains focused on her career and raising Izhaan. The young boy is frequently seen accompanying his mother at tennis tournaments and other public events. While their personal lives have taken different directions, both Sania and Shoaib continue to be involved in Izhaan’s upbringing.