Sania Mirza Discloses Her Aesthetic Side In Bohemian Kaftan Kurta Set With Motif Jhumkas

Sania Mirza, the legendary Tennis sportswoman, never ceases to top the headlines with her social media presence. The Indian player is a true fan of ethnic outfits and often embraces her look in a captivating style. In the latest pictures, Sania shows her aesthetic side in a satin-printed kaftan kurta set. Let’s take a look.

Sania Mirza’s Kaftan Kurta Set Look

Ditching the traditional heavy and sparkling traditional outfits, Sania opted for something simple yet attractive. She wore a colorful mehendi design printed kaftan kurta with matching pajamas. The satin fabric gives a shiny texture, while the stone embellishments around the neckline and sleeves look stylish.

Sania styles her look with minimal makeup and accessories. She opts for a clean, combed bun that highlights her overall appearance. The white motif of jhumkas gives her a desi touch. The green statement handbag grabs our attention. With the toe-point heels, she completes her not-so-desi look. With this kaftan kurta set, Sania Mirza balances grace and style in an aesthetic way. In the striking pictures, the tennis player shows her charm like a pro. With the shiny makeup, she looks wow, and we can’t get over her mesmerizing appearance in the simple bohemian ensemble, exuding cool vibes.

Did you like Sania Mirza’s aesthetic side in the kaftan kurta set? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.