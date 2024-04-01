Sports | Photos

Check out Sania Mirza, a diva who shared a picture series of herself as she donned an Ivory Sharara set. Have a look below.

Sania Mirza, the great tennis player, continues to make headlines for her social media presence. The Indian player is a huge fan of ethnic clothes and frequently embraces her look mesmerizingly. She is well-known for her individual style and fashion sense. She dresses elegantly and proudly for events and public appearances, both traditional and contemporary. The diva effortlessly demonstrated her fashion prowess, leaving fans in awe of her exquisite choices. Today, she wore an ivory sharara set as part of her impeccable fashion choices, emphasizing ease and elegance.

Sania Mirza’s Ivory Sharara Set-

The sports player looked ethereal in an ivory sharara set and uploaded it on Instagram. The actress donned an ivory high round neckline, half cut work sleeves, floral threadwork embroidered asymmetric cut-work hemline kurta and paired it with matching-colored organza fabric flared floor-length sharara. The outfit is from Varun Chakkilam. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight low bun hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, shimmery peach blushy highlighted cheeks, and brown matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and pastel colors, stone embellished earrings, gold bangles and bracelets, a big ring, and a wristwatch. In the pictures, she shows her ethnic looks with charming expressions. She also shared a picture of her enjoying her trip to Daawat-e-Ramzaan with her friends and family.

What’s your take on this? Share your opinion in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.