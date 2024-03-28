Sports | Snippets

Sana Javed recently celebrated her 31st birthday alongside her husband, Shoaib Malik. She shared photos from their intimate celebration; take a look below.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has married prominent Pakistani actor Sana Javed. The wedding ceremony took place on January 19 in Karachi. The couple often shares glimpses of their personal lives and moments on social media, where they enjoy a considerable following. Their relationship is admired by fans, who appreciate their chemistry and love for each other. This time, he took her Instagram page and posted gorgeous pictures of the two of them while he celebrated his wife’s birthday, Sana Javed. Take a look below.

Sana Khan’s Birthday Appearance With Shoaib Malik-

The Pakistani actress took to Instagram to share pictures of herself with Shoaib on social media. The birthday girl looked gorgeous as she chose to wear a maroon high round neckline, sleeveless, straight plain suit, while Shoaib opted for a black collar, front white buttons featuring a rolled-up sleeves shirt, and dark beige pants. The duo posed together in the picture series to cut the cake. Shoaib can be seen feeding cake to her in one of the pictures. In another, Shoaib poses with her as she takes an adorable selfie.

She captioned her post, “Just the two of us 🌹 Thank you for the lovely birthday husband♥️.”

What do you think about the duo’s appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.