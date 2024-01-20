Shoaib Malik announces marriage to Sana Javed amidst rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has tied the knot with renowned Pakistani actor Sana Javed. The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday, January 20, and the news comes amidst swirling rumors of Shoaib’s separation from former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. The cricketing sensation shared glimpses of the joyous occasion on social media, raising eyebrows and sparking discussions about his personal life.

Breaking the news of his marriage to Sana and Shoaib took to social media to share pictures from the wedding ceremony. The unexpected union follows recent cryptic social media posts by Sania, suggesting challenges in her marriage with Shoaib Malik. On Wednesday, Mirza shared a thoughtful reflection on the complexities of relationships, hinting at struggles within her marriage.

News of Shoaib’s marriage to Sana has sent shockwaves through social media, with fans expressing a mix of surprise, confusion, and curiosity. Sania, only on Wednesday, shared a cryptic post, sparking rumours of her divorce with Shoaib. “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”