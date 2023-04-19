Jos Buttler is one of the most admired and talented cricketers that we have in the world. Year after year, Jos Buttler becomes a part of IPL and delivers good quality performances for his side. He’s currently a part of the Rajasthan Royals team and well, he has certainly given them many reasons for happiness in his stint.

Jos Buttler smashes 112 metres six against LSG:

Whenever Jos Buttler scores runs, it is always a reason to celebrate for fans. Well, this time, during the game against LSG in IPL 2023, Jos Buttler smashed a huge six of 112 metres and well, the video is going viral everywhere. See below folks –

Jos buttler smashes 2nd Longest six of Tata IPL 2023 🔥🔥 @CricTrancee | #IPL2023 #RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/z991jN2NGS — ANDER RUSSELL ❤️❤️ (@RajuSin48567809) April 19, 2023

At the end of the game, LSG won by 10 runs.