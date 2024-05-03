KL Rahul Basks in a Sunlight, Sporting Off-White Jacket and Black Pants, Athiya Shetty Says, “Great styling, great photographer”

KL Rahul, a renowned Indian cricketer known for his unique batting style, also has a knack for fashion. During his leisure time, he often experiments with attractive attire, showcasing his personal style. As an avid Instagram user, he frequently shares glimpses of his personal and professional life. Recently, he shared a captivating image of himself donning an off-white jacket and black pants, a look that was captured and praised by the actress Athiya Shetty. Her genuine appreciation for his trendy appearance adds an authentic touch to his fashion choices. Take a moment to appreciate his casual yet stylish look.

KL Rahul Casual Appearance-

KL Rahul opts for an off-white jacket that adds a touch of elegance to his ensemble. The jacket is likely made of denim fabric, perfect for a casual outing. Its neutral color complements a variety of outfits and gives off a relaxed vibe. Pairing the off-white jacket with black pants creates a classic and timeless combination. Black pants are extremely versatile and can be styled casually yet fashionable. His outfit adds a sleek and polished element to KL Rahul’s look. He rounded off his look with black shoes.

Slicked Back Hairstyle in Summer-

KL Rahul’s slicked-back hairstyle adds a touch of sophistication to his appearance. This hairstyle involves combing the hair back away in side-partition from the face. It exudes confidence and complements his overall look. This hairstyle is perfect for summer days.

His casual jacket, pants set, and slicked-back hairstyle perfectly balance style and comfort. In the pictures, he flaunts his stunning style with casual comfort.

Athiya Shetty captured KL Rahul‘s photos and commented on his post, “Great styling, great photographer..☺️.”

