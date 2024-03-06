Check Out: Sachin Tendulkar Spends Family Moments With His Loved Ones In Jamnagar

Sachin Tendulkar, the renowned cricketer, frequently posts photos of his family life on social media platforms such as Instagram. Sachin has periodically posted images and updates depicting his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and their children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar. His post shows different family activities, celebrations, or moments of togetherness. Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram today to post a wonderful photo series of himself dressed in traditional attire with his family in Jamnagar. Take a look at the information below.

Sachin Tendulkar And His Family Appearance-

The Legendary cricketer shared a picture series on Instagram in a traditional outfit with his wife and daughter, Sara Tendulkar. He appeared in a beige and gold work embellished stand collar, full sleeves, front buttons featuring side cuts, and straight midi-length sherwani paired with straight pants.

Her wife appeared in a vibrant, pink, gold, and green heavy work embellished round neckline, full sleeves, midi length flared kurta, gold shimmery pants, and matching dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The actress applied minimal makeup and complemented her outfit with a heavy gold necklace, earrings, a white bracelet, and a gold and diamond ring. Sara Tendulkar appeared in a round neckline, sheer full sleeves, long-length flared kurta, pants, and sheer dupatta. She fashioned her hair in a bun hairstyle. The actress did her minimal makeup with pink matte lips and paired her outfit with long gold earrings.

In the second picture, the couple wore a black and gold outfit. He appeared in a black and gold button featuring sherwani and black pants, and her wife appeared in a black and gold sequin work embellished stand collar, sheer sleeves flared long-length kurta, black pants, and sheer dupatta.

In the third picture, the duo couple wears a black western outfit. Sachin appears in a black and white tuxedo, and her wife donned a black and gold sequin-work embellished flared long-length gown. Lastly, the couple sits in a swing and poses for the camera.

What is your reaction to this family moment?