Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar. She has always been in the spotlight since her childhood. Her sartorial fashion choices and looks made her modern-day fashion inspiration. The polished look, stunning appearance, and glowy face often buzzed over the internet. There were rumours of her Bollywood debut, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Here, let’s check some of Sara’s unknown facts down below:

1) Sara Tendulkar was born on October 12th, 1997. The 24 years old has always stunned the viewers.

2) She is not just a significant social media influencer; the diva is a bright student and very good with her academic scores.

3) Sara appeared in the Ajio Luxe fashion clothing brand ad. This was her debut as a model.

4) She is very close to her father. And during the premiere of Sachin’s biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams made her emotional.

5) Sachin Tendulkar named his daughter Sara after winning the Sahara Cup.

6) As per the reports, Sara Tendulkar was dating Anant Ambani. Also, the rumours of Sara dating the cricket hero Shubman Gill. Both have not spoken about it.

7) She is quite a fan of Bollywood. But, at the same time, her favorite movie is Bajirao Mastani.

8) And her favorite actor is the powerhouse of energy Ranveer Singh.