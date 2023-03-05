Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter has earned her own separate fanbase. She now owns a whopping number of 2.6 million followers on Instagram, and has undoubtedly earned her niche as an influencer. Given her amazing fashion outlooks, candid moments and more, Sara’s fans never get disappointed. Speaking of her fashion outlooks, today we are here with Sara’s most stunning and ethereal ethnic looks from her Instagram.

Here’s when Sara Tendulkar got decked up in a stunning Anita Dongre sharara suit. The star looked absolutely stunner in the golden embellished sharara suit. She teamed the outfit with her golden highlighted curls. For makeup, she decked it up with minimal makeup and sheer accessories to complete the look.

When Sara Ali Khan gave off casual ethnic goals in this beautiful sea-green floral embellished kurta. She teamed the look with a matching purse. Her makeup looked on point, as she decided to touch it up with minimal eye makeup, a bit of pink lip colour and a beautiful bindi. Sharing the pictures, she thanked her brother Arjun Tendulkar, for the pre-Rakhi gift.

Sara Tendulkar glowed in this absolutely stunning golden glowing sharara suit. She completed the look with her sleek straight blonde highlighted ponytail. She rounded it off with filled-in eyebrows, nude pink lips and a pair of silver diamond earrings. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, that she felt like a princess after she slipped into this beautiful ethnic wear.

Here’s when Sara Tendulkar dropped in nothing but goals in her sheer embellished black ethnic skirt and blouse. The blouse featured beautiful golden embroidered ruffles around the sleeves that she completed with a matching embellished black skirt. Her makeup looked on point, while she left her hair open to round the ethnic stature off.

